April 3, 2018

Missing Person Dylan Germaine, Holland VT

CASE#: 18A501148

TROOPER: Drew Cota

DATE/TIME: 03/31/18, 1240 hours

LOCATION: Holland, VT

MISSING PERSON: Dylan Germaine

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

On 04/02/18, Vermont State Police, Derby barracks, was advised of a missing person, Dylan Germaine, age 21, from Holland. Germaine was last seen leaving his work in Holland at approximately 1240 hours on 03/31/18. Germaine was operating a blue Chevy Malibu, VT registration GXD347 when he left work. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but there are concerns for Germaine’s welfare as he has not been in contact with family or friends. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Derby at 802-334-8881.