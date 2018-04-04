Missing Person Dylan Germaine, Holland VT
April 3, 2018
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 18A501148
TROOPER: Drew Cota
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/31/18, 1240 hours
LOCATION: Holland, VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Dylan Germaine
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/02/18, Vermont State Police, Derby barracks, was advised of a missing person, Dylan Germaine, age 21, from Holland. Germaine was last seen leaving his work in Holland at approximately 1240 hours on 03/31/18. Germaine was operating a blue Chevy Malibu, VT registration GXD347 when he left work. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but there are concerns for Germaine’s welfare as he has not been in contact with family or friends. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Derby at 802-334-8881.