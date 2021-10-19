Update: Husband of missing 22-year-old female arrested

UPDATE:

The Vermont State Police has located human remains believed to be those of Emily Ferlazzo and arrested her husband, Joseph, on suspicion of murder.

After agreeing to speak to investigators Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives that he had killed his wife early Saturday morning inside their vehicle in Bolton. The vehicle, a small bus, had been converted into a living and traveling space that Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo shared and had used to travel to Bolton late last week. The state police located and seized the bus early Tuesday morning in St. Albans.

A subsequent court-ordered search of the bus at the VSP St. Albans barracks uncovered human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account of the killing.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity.

VSP’s investigation into the death is active and will continue through the night. The state police is working with the Chittenden County and Franklin County state’s attorneys’ offices. Joseph Ferlazzo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody pending arraignment Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

No further details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning to confirm details of the hearing.

An arraignment for Joseph Ferlazzo on a charge of first-degree murder is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

On 10/18/2021 at approximately 7:15 PM, Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks received a phone call about a missing 22-year-old female. Concerned family members called to report Emily Ferlazzo missing. Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vermont with her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, age 41. It was reported on Saturday 10/16/21 around 1 PM Emily got out of the vehicle she was riding in and began walking on Rt. 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road. Joseph Ferlazzo told family members he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick Emily up a short time later, he could not find her.

Uniform troopers as well as state police detectives began trying to locate Emily shortly after receiving the report. Emily is a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighing 125 lbs. Emily has blue eyes and blonde hair. Emily was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Detectives at the Williston or St. Albans Barracks. Williston number, 802-878-7111.