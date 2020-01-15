Memphremagog’s future

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Legislators and public officials from the U.S. and Canada filled the the meeting room of the Emory Hebard State Office Building here Monday to consider the future of one of many bodies of water they share — Lake Memphremagog.

The meeting, called by DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity), brought together mayors from towns north of the border and Vermont state and Quebec provincial legislators.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)