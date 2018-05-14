McLane and Cummings at St. Mark’s May 18

Now Playing Newport Music has changed the day and time for its upcoming concert to Friday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. Jeremiah McLane and Timothy Cummings are a high-powered, one-of-a-kind, Vermont-based duo that shares music rooted in the traditional dance repertoire of northern Europe. Masters of the piano, accordion and quieter, bellows-blown bagpipes, they create a beguiling, and at times orchestral, blend that utterly subverts the common stereotypes of their Old World instruments.

Mr. McLane and Mr. Cummings —affectionately nicknamed Wheezer and Squeezer — most often draw from an “auld alliance” repertoire that includes bourrées from central France, the hanter dro from Brittany, triple-time hornpipes from the Scottish border region, and compelling originals reflecting those influences.

In 2017 Alex Kehler joined them as a guest collaborator, adding a plethora of strings to this reedy duo. Hailing from the Eastern Townships of Québec, he deepens the French connection to their music, as well as introducing Scandinavian flare with fiddle, Swedish nyckelharpa, and låtmandola. His addition prompted Wheezer and Squeezer to coin a nickname for him: Plink.

As a trio, their performances are unified by their zeal and musical craftsmanship, and punctuated with brief commentary on the music and their instruments.

The program is at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street, Newport, and there is a suggested donation of $10. Those under 16 are free. For more information, visit www.nowplayingnewport.co