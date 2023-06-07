Mayoral election set for August 1

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — Newport voters have successfully petitioned for a special election to choose the city’s next mayor. Balloting will take place on August 1. Council President John Wilson made the announcement unofficially during public comment period, then invited City Clerk and Treasurer James Johnson to make the official announcement.

“The city clerk and treasurer received a request from the citizens to have another election,” Mr. Wilson said. “Contrary to what I had been directed, I told the people who directed me I’m glad. Because no matter who we would have selected, it’s just more fuel to the fire. We’ll have an election, and whoever gets it, hopefully it works out well.”

