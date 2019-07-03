Matthews reflects on a century of life, love and music

by David Dudley

ORLEANS — Bernard “Bernie” Matthews has a rich store of memories. Mr. Matthews, who will turn 100 on July 8, was born in 1919. However, there was some confusion about where. “I was born on a little farm, on a 140-acre farm, on the road from Irasburg to West Glover,”

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)