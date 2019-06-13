NEWS RELEASE

Maple Syrup Production Up 7 Percent in Vermont

CONCORD, NH — The 2019 Vermont maple syrup production totaled 2.07 million gallons, up 7 percent from the previous year,

according to King Whetstone, Regional Director of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Field

Office. Vermont remains the top producing state in the Nation.

Vermont maple syrup producers put out 6.00 million maple taps in 2019, an increase of 6 percent from the 2018 total and the

largest number of taps since 1928. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.345 gallon, up from 0.342 gallon from the previous season.

Location played a significant part in individual production. Many producers got off to a late start due to the colder than normal

temperatures. The earliest sap flow reported was January 9 in Vermont. On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with

52 days in 2018.

Vermont’s 2018 value of production totaled $54.3 million, up 1 percent from the previous season. The average price per gallon

was $28.00, up $1.00 from 2017. The value of production and average price per gallon of the 2019 production will be available in

June 2020.

Vermont’s Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts adds, “Vermont’s sugar makers are proud to lead the nation once again. Pure Vermont

maple is now more than about pouring this natural product on pancakes. You can now find Vermont maple in salad dressings,

spirits, beer and a host of products. This growth shows the strength of maple and the tremendous opportunities for Vermont and

its sugar makers. “

Vermont has led the U.S. in the number

of maple taps every year since 1916

and was only out produced in 1926 and

Vermont typically tapped

between 5.5 and 6 million trees prior to

1935 but declined to around 1.5 million

in the 1960’s. In 2003 Vermont tapped

2.12 million trees and has been steadily

increasing that number to the 6.00

million in 2019.

Annual production prior to 1935 was

typically between 1 million and 1.4

million gallons. This dropped to around

200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the

1970’s. Since 2003 Vermont’s maple

syrup production has increased from

around 500,000 gallons to over 2

million gallons.

