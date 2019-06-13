Maple Syrup Production Up 7 Percent in Vermont
NEWS RELEASE
United States Department of Agriculture
NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE
NEW ENGLAND FIELD OFFICE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: King Whetstone
June 12, 2019 717-787-3904
Maple Syrup Production Up 7 Percent in Vermont
CONCORD, NH — The 2019 Vermont maple syrup production totaled 2.07 million gallons, up 7 percent from the previous year,
according to King Whetstone, Regional Director of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Field
Office. Vermont remains the top producing state in the Nation.
Vermont maple syrup producers put out 6.00 million maple taps in 2019, an increase of 6 percent from the 2018 total and the
largest number of taps since 1928. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.345 gallon, up from 0.342 gallon from the previous season.
Location played a significant part in individual production. Many producers got off to a late start due to the colder than normal
temperatures. The earliest sap flow reported was January 9 in Vermont. On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with
52 days in 2018.
Vermont’s 2018 value of production totaled $54.3 million, up 1 percent from the previous season. The average price per gallon
was $28.00, up $1.00 from 2017. The value of production and average price per gallon of the 2019 production will be available in
June 2020.
Vermont’s Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts adds, “Vermont’s sugar makers are proud to lead the nation once again. Pure Vermont
maple is now more than about pouring this natural product on pancakes. You can now find Vermont maple in salad dressings,
spirits, beer and a host of products. This growth shows the strength of maple and the tremendous opportunities for Vermont and
its sugar makers. “
Vermont has led the U.S. in the number
of maple taps every year since 1916
and was only out produced in 1926 and
- Vermont typically tapped
between 5.5 and 6 million trees prior to
1935 but declined to around 1.5 million
in the 1960’s. In 2003 Vermont tapped
2.12 million trees and has been steadily
increasing that number to the 6.00
million in 2019.
Annual production prior to 1935 was
typically between 1 million and 1.4
million gallons. This dropped to around
200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the
1970’s. Since 2003 Vermont’s maple
syrup production has increased from
around 500,000 gallons to over 2
million gallons.
For the complete Maple Syrup statistics, go to the ‘Crop Production’ report at:
https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/tm70mv177?locale=en
The ‘Crop Production’ report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.