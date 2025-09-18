Man who threatened with AK-47 given deferred sentence

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After hearing Michael Liberta, 46, of Troy plead no contest to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Judge Rory Thibault deferred sentencing for two years. If Mr. Liberta does not violate the law in that time, the charge will be expunged.

According to an affidavit from Vermont State Trooper Brian Connor, a man called on May 26, 2021, to say Mr. Liberta had pointed an AK-47 at him in dispute over money.

The man said he had gone to Mr. Liberta’s house and the two began talking about a gun Mr. Liberta had sold to him the summer before. The purchase price was $750 and the man said he had paid in full, but Mr. Liberta insisted he owed $50 more.

When the man told Mr. Liberta he wasn’t going to pay the extra money and got up to leave, Mr. Liberta ran to his room and grabbed the rifle with its magazine inserted. The man said he was shaken at having the gun pointed at him …

