Man sentenced to prison for beating alleged police informant

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — One of the men charged for badly beating a suspected drug snitch in 2017 was sentenced to serve a nine-year prison term on March 6.

Judge Lisa Warren pronounced sentence on Joshua P. Bedard, 35, of Brattleboro who pled guilty in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to aggravated assault and first-degree unlawful restraint with a risk of injury. As part of a plea agreement, the state dismissed charges of kidnapping involving bodily injury or fear and attempted first-degree murder.

The charges are connected to events of November 12, 2017, which first came to the attention of law enforcement when a Lowell man called State Police to say a man banged on his front door asking to be let in around 10:45 p.m.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)