Man recovering after prison suicide attempt

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Wayne L. LePage is recovering after attempting to hang himself at Northern State Correctional Facility, his lawyer, William Cobb, said Monday.

Judge Robert Bent ordered the 39-year-old North Troy resident to be held without bail on June 29, after Mr. LePage pled innocent in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as a charge of domestic assault.

Among the conditions of release imposed by Judge Bent was one stating Mr. LePage could only be released to the custody of the Brattleboro Retreat, Mr. Cobb said. The retreat is a psychiatric and addiction hospital located in southeastern Vermont.

