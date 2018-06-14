Man indicted on charge of threatening to kill Sanders

By Elizabeth Hewitt, VTDigger.org

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested on federal charges related to a threat to kill two prominent liberal senators, including independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Nicholas Bukoski allegedly threatened to murder Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in March.

He was indicted in U.S. District Court in Washington in April on five charges, including two counts of threatening to assault and murder a member of Congress.

He also faces three counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce — one against each senator, and the third against participants in the “March for Our Lives” protest.

Sanders and Harris are both considered hopefuls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

According to court papers, Bukoski made the three threats on March 24, the day of the demonstration, which brought hundreds of thousands of participants to Washington to call for gun law reform. Sanders was Vermont that day for a March for Our Lives rally outside the Statehouse in Montpelier.

Details about Bukoski and his alleged threats were not included in the court documents. However, Politico cited a report of a 19-year-old man from Crofton, Maryland, with the same name who was arrested in April in connection with an armed robbery.

The indictment involving the threats against Sanders and Harris was handed up April 11, but was under seal until this week.

Prosecutor Jessie Liu asked the judge to seal the indictment, because disclosing it could “jeopardize future plans” to arrest Bukoski.

An arrest warrant issued in April was executed on Friday, according to records. Court papers say Bukoski was received in Washington at that time.

Sanders’s office does not comment on security issues, according to a spokesperson.