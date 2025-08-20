Man denies trying to lure youth with pot

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT —Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant David Robillard said a man called his agency on the morning of August 8 and said he had learned a 16-year-old under his care planned to meet Wayne Lewis Lepage, 44, of North Troy, to get marijuana in exchange for sex.

The man said he learned about the alleged appointment from the youth’s therapist but had been earlier warned that the youngster had been talking to Mr. Lepage, Sergeant Robillard’s affidavit says. It said the person who warned the caller said he should be concerned.

The affidavit says the caller said he had no reason to think the report was more than a rumor before hearing from the therapist.

According to the affidavit, the caller said the therapist told him there was an abandoned box truck behind his property where the meeting was to take place. It says the caller told Sergeant Robillard that he went to the location and saw a tent in the back of the truck with beer cans strewn about.

Sergeant Robillard said the caller told him he and the youth went to a snack bar in Lowell after school on August 7. …

