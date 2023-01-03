Man denies choking woman who told him not to throw toys

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Judge Howard VanBenthuysen ordered Kenneth R. Handy held without bail after Mr. Handy pled innocent to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and criminal threatening.

On December 19, Mr. Handy appeared remotely to enter his plea in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court.

In his affidavit Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice said he was told of a domestic dispute in Newport around 9:44 a.m. on December 18. He said he spoke with a witness while the person who allegedly suffered the assault was outside.

