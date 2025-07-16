Man denies burglary and choking charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A woman called the Vermont State Police around 10:35 a.m. on July 5 and said Raymond M. Reil, 36, of Craftsbury Common went to a relative’s house and strangled her. That was from an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Trooper James Gallup.

Trooper Gallup learned that an order from Orleans County Superior Court barred Mr. Reil from any contact at all with the woman he was said to have strangled.

The affidavit says Trooper Gallup, along with Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies Hunter Cota and David Jacobs, went to the woman’s house in Craftsbury Common where he found her visibly scared and shaking. According to the affidavit …

