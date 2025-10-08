Man denies burglarizing Croteau’s Auto

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say that when they went to investigate a reported robbery at Croteau’s Auto in Irasburg around 7:15 a.m. on September 30, they found a barefoot man standing outside. An affidavit from Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice says the man, whom he recognized as Christopher David Coderre, 23, of North Troy, was wearing green flannel and jeans.

The affidavit says Mr. Corderre was dirty and had bloodshot eyes. It says Mr. Corderre said he drove himself to Croteau’s and arrived ready to work with a company called “Richard McAllister Concrete.”

Trooper Rice said Mr. Corderre told him he asked a man named “Dale Crews” for a key to get into the store, adding that Mr. Crews was in the cornfield at the time.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Corderre then told Trooper Rice, “I’m sorry, I may have had a bad dream and showed up here.” Mr. Corderre said he had been smoking marijuana and …

