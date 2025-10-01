Man denies 14 charges, five of them felonies

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Donald Sabens, 36, for whom no address was given in court records, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to 14 charges.

Those included five felony charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, four charges of domestic assault, and five charges of reckless endangerment.

Judge Rory Thibault released Mr. Sabens on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.

According to the affidavit filed by Vermont State Trooper Anthony Rice to support the charges, he was told on April 26, that a woman wanted to report instances of domestic abuse spanning from a couple of years ago to the present day.

Trooper Rice said the woman told him that Mr. Sabens had verbally and physically abused her and threatened her and her children constantly. He said the woman told him Mr. Sabens threatened to bury her in the backyard a couple of times.

The affidavit says the woman …

