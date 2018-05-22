Man charged with murder over deadly fire in St. Johnsbury

By Colin Meyn, VTDigger.org

ASt. Johnsbury man has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson a week after police discovered the remains of a 52-year-old man in a burned-down house.

Allen Draper, 30, is facing various charges related to the death of Timothy Persons, 52, whose remains were found by police at the 319 Crepeault Hill Road address where the fire took place.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later concluded that the cause of death was blunt force injury to the head and has ruled the manner of death as homicide,” according to a VSP press release.

State police detectives interviewed Draper on Sunday and found him to be in violation of probation. He was jailed Monday night.

Draper is set to be arraigned at the Caledonia County Superior Court on Tuesday, where he will face charges of first degree murder, first degree arson, assault, robbery, and three counts of false information, according to police.

The St. Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the fire in St. Johnsbury on May 15 at about 10:30 at night. VSP officers and state fire marshals were on the scene that morning to investigate, according to the press release.

The VSP Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were then called on to investigate further, according to the press release.