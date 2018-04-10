MAC to offer memoir workshop

A memoir workshop — drawing on the memories and stories behind photographs of life events, places, family, friends, or other significant people through prose narratives or poetry — will be offered Saturday, April 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MAC Center for the Arts, in the Lower Gallery.

Perhaps a photograph brings back an experience of an important person, place, or event in one’s life. It could be a grandmother, an old lover, a wedding, a childhood home, or even a class photo from first grade.

Local authors, Patty Oliver-Smith and Peggy Sapphire will mentor this workshop, guiding the writers to use photographs as the records of personal experience, helping each writer to gain insight through the writing process into the significance of those memories in the fabric of their lives. Through a series of writing exercises exploring and reflecting on sensory images, metaphors, and the context of the photos, writers will be drawing on their memories and stories to produce a piece of writing in either a prose narrative or a poem.

Pre-registration is required by April 22. Class size is limited to 15 participants with a fee of $10. Paper and pen will be provided, but people should feel free to bring their own journal and favorite writing implement.

The MAC is located at 158 Main Street in Newport. For more information, stop by the MAC, call 334-1966, or visit the website at www.maccenterforthearts.com. — from the MAC Center for the Arts.