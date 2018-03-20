MAC invites the public to help celebrate National Poetry Month

Poets and poetry lovers are urged to come out of their winter cocoons and join the MAC Center for the Arts for a National Poetry Month tribute to Vermont poets. MAC will honor poets past and present, well-known or unknown, on Saturday, April 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the MAC Downstairs Gallery, located at 158 Main Street in Newport. The event is free and open to the public.

People are encouraged to read one (or more) of their own poems, or choose a favorite from among our many Vermont poets to read or recite. It’s a list that includes Robert Frost, Ruth Stone Sidney Lea, Ellen Voigt, Galway Kinnell, Major Jackson, Verandah Porche, and many more. Depending on the number of sign-ups, poets/readers will have up to ten minutes to read.

The deadline to sign up to read is March 31. No registration is required to attend and listen. For more information, visit the MAC website at www.maccenterforthearts.com, or call 334-1966. Celebrate the spoken word. This event is free and open to the public. — from the MAC Center for the Arts.