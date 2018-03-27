Around the Northeast Kingdom MAC Center, ACT 1 team up on theater workshop Published 3 hours ago - Editor - 3h ago Recently the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport held a children's theater workshop for youngsters ages five to eight years old. The “Rodeo Roundup” thematic workshop covered script writing, costume construction, designing “wanted” posters, and learning many western dances and songs. After only three hours, the li’l buckaroos performed the original short musical The Legend of Cotton Eye Joe for friends and family. Each member of the posse received an official recognition award and an ACT 1 T-shirt. Pictured here, from left to right, in the back row, are: workshop mentor Sunny Naughton; show captain Micaela Ortiz; Natalie Lawson; Avery Drown; Naomi Walsh; Natash Leonard; show captain Abby Gonyaw; and workshop mentors Lynn Leimer and Judy Castonguay. In the middle row are: Ruthie Lawson, Jitter Niles, Bella Niles, Jenna Walsh, and Meadow Clowery. Kneeling in front are: Penelope Longe, Amelia Drown, Jocelyn Gunther, and Alice Loan. Photo courtesy of the MAC Center for the Arts 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it