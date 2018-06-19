Lunchbox returns with summer food service program

The Lunchbox meal program is back. Starting on Wednesday, June 20, the Lunchbox will serve ten weeks of free meals to kids 18 and under throughout the summer. Breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the locations and times listed below.

The Lunchbox will also have adult meals available for purchase, with the proceeds supporting an effort to connect children, farms, and communities. Throughout the summer there will be special guest activities, including a CLiF Summer Readers event and meet-your-farmer days. All activities are free and open to the public.

Thursday and Wednesday, June 20-August 22, lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Barton at the Barton Public Library.

Thursday, June 21-August 23, lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Newport at Gardner Park.

Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, July 23-August 24, breakfast is available from 8 to 10 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Jeyna Diallo at 334-2044 or [email protected] –– from Green Mountain Farm-to-School.