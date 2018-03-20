Local landmarks awarded historic preservation grants

Several area landmarks were among those recognized by Governor Phil Scott at a State House ceremony on March 15 as he announced 16 State Historic Preservation Grants and 17 Barn Preservation Grants. The 33 grants, totaling $461,899 were awarded to municipalities, non-profit organizations, and private barn owners in 13 counties to repair and rehabilitate public buildings and agricultural landmarks.

“Vermont’s vibrant and rich history is directly linked to the vitality and success of our future,” said Scott. “By investing in our historic buildings, we are acknowledging they remain the cornerstones of our communities and culture. Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”

The Historic Preservation Grants awarded include $20,000 to offset the cost of replacing the roof at the Grand Trunk Railway Station in Island Pond; and $14,000 in matching funds to help replace the asphalt shingle roof of the Eaton House at the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington with historically appropriate wood shakes.

Barn Preservation Grants include $15,000 towards a roof replacement project at the iconic Greensboro Barn in Greensboro; and $15,000 to help restore a circa 1890 barn at the Firefly Farm in Burke.

For a complete list of the historic preservation grants, go to: http://accd.vermont.gov/sites/accdnew/files/documents/HP/HP-Grants-Summeries_FY2018.pdf.

For the barn grants list, visit http://accd.vermont.gov/sites/accdnew/files/documents/HP/Barn-Grants-Summeries_FY2018.pdf. — from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation.