On 8/26/19 at approximately 1225 hours, a concerned citizen found a

loaded handgun magazine of .40 ammo while hiking Mt. Hor in Westmore VT.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

[email protected]

(802) 334-8881