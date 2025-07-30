Little damage, but arson charged in Newport fire

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man who left North Country Hospital against medical advice on July 22, told an employee of Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) that he set his home on fire, says an affidavit from Newport City Police Detective James LeClair.

The affidavit says police got a call from the employee around 9 a.m. and learned that the man, Mikalle Clark, 32, of Newport told the NKHS employee that he lit a fire, but couldn’t see smoke and was unsure of his address.

A few minutes later Newport Sergeant Nicholas Rivers found Mr. Clark at Cumberland Farms and tried to speak with him, the affidavit says. It says Mr. Clark didn’t want to speak with Sergeant Rivers and walked off toward Derby.

Detective LeClair said he tried to talk with Mr. Clark but was also unsuccessful. He said he, Newport Patrolman Cody Smith, and Sergeant Rivers tried to keep Mr. Clark in sight as NKHS workers tried to get a judge to sign an emergency exam warrant.

The affidavit says the three watched as Mr. Clark walked into a wooded area.

Not long after, a call from the police dispatcher informed the officers that a call had come in from a woman who said Mr. Clark had set her apartment on fire, …

