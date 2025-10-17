Light at a dark time

Charlie Kirk remembered at vigil

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Well over 100 people gathered at the Newport waterfront Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk. The gathering gave those affected by the murder of the organizer, debater, and podcaster an opportunity to speak of their grief.

Mr. Kirk who co-founded Turning Point USA, a group that describes its work as a “mission to build the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country.” He was murdered on September 10 while speaking with college students in Utah. Mr. Kirk was 31 when he died.

At Saturday’s vigil local Republicans spoke to the crowd about Mr. Kirk’s legacy and stressed the value of free speech and nonviolent discourse and the need for civil debate in this country.

Mr. Kirk was well known for his efforts campaigning for conservative candidates. On his podcast he discussed the events of the day and issues of importance. He had a strong presence on the internet, releasing TikTok videos that were reached predominantly by younger viewers.

Just before sunset, the crowd slowly gathered near the Emory Hebard State Office Building. By 6:30, a quiet rally of sorts had formed. People talked about Mr. Kirk, gave their thoughts around his death, and shared opinions about what may come in the wake of his death.

The crowd was diverse with people from all walks of life joined to support one another in their grief. Local business owner John Carter was one of many who came out to support his belief in the freedom of expression.

“It’s frustrating that someone can’t speak their mind without making others get upset enough to take people out with violence,” Mr. Carter said. He said that everyone has freedom of speech, but that comes with consequences. Mr. Carter said the reaction to opposing ideas should never be violence.

Senator Samuel Douglass said Mr. Kirk inspired many people to speak out. Mr. Douglass said he has never been extremely conservative. He said that he felt as if he wasn’t liberal or conservative enough when he was younger.

“No matter how moderate my beliefs were, they weren’t left enough for parents, teachers, and others,” Mr. Douglass said. He said that seeing people like Mr. Kirk going into places where their views may have been in the minority is inspiring. Mr. Douglass said the vigil was the first such event he had been to.

“This is not just for Charlie Kirk. It’s for Melissa Hortman, Paul Pelosi, everybody that’s been a victim of political violence,” he said.

He talked about the comments people made in response to planning for the vigil on social media. “We’ve had people call us Nazis, and I don’t see any Nazis out here this evening,” Mr. Douglass said.

He said that Mr. Kirk’s efforts encouraged a more nuanced and constructive discourse, one that didn’t include shutting down an opposing viewpoint. “I hope people seeing posts like that will make them realize they need to think more about what they say. I’ve been called a Nazi in the State House by protesters. When you call someone a fascist or a Nazi it’s very inflammatory language. I hope this will encourage people to reconsider what they say and decide to debate instead of just yelling at each other.”

Joshua Bechhoefer, who serves as Republican National Committeeman for Vermont, said Mr. Kirk’s death was an enormous tragedy. He said Mr. Kirk was targeted because of his powerful voice.

“He embodied that the pen is really mightier than the sword,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of people in the modern day like that,” Mr. Bechhoefer said.

Many people have stepped forward at events memorializing Mr. Kirk to carry the message of free speech, not just for conservatism but also for national values, he said.

“He is truly irreplaceable, but many have said that they will pick up that bloody mic and move the ball forward,” Mr. Bechhoefer said. He said he will be amongst those in Vermont to do so.

“As long as I draw breath, I’m going to keep fighting for this state, and not just the conservatives,” he said. “Even though I am the Republican committeeman, I want to keep articulating what will benefit the whole state.”

Mr. Bechhoefer recalled a visit Mr. Kirk made to Vermont. “He said this state is a gift to the country, and I want to preserve that for future generations.”

He was able to meet Mr. Kirk the weekend of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

“I got to bump into him in Washington once. He threw a great party that weekend,” Mr. Bechhoefer said.

Mr. Bechhoefer said he expects the movement around Mr. Kirk’s death will add to a growing number of Vermonters who wish to voice their concerns. He highlighted said the act of violence has inspired peaceful gatherings beyond the boundaries of the United States.

“You had three million people marching in the United Kingdom,” he said. “There were marches in the Netherlands and in France. There were vigils all over this country.”

Mr. Bechhoefer recalled a quote from philosopher Søren Kierkegaard. ‘“When a tyrant dies, his reign ends. When a martyr dies, his reign only begins.’ We hope this will lead to a renaissance in freedom of speech which is, in my opinion, threatened all over the world,” Mr. Bechhoefer said.

State Representative Richard Nelson of Derby was the first to speak to the crowd as a whole. He listed recent acts of violence against those with political voices.

“There’s 149 other people who serve with me in Montpelier,” he said. “We don’t agree on everything. There are quite a few things we disagree on but we have dialogue.”

Representative Nelson said getting to know someone and having empathy helps a lot and sometimes agreeing to disagree is the best way to be tolerant of those with different views.

“The First Amendment is set up so the government cannot stifle what the people have to say,” Mr. Nelson said. He said Mr. Kirk loved the United States deeply. “His movement is catching on now, more so than ever.”

Mr. Nelson said the United States is the greatest country in the world because of our wide breadth of freedoms.

Mr. Bechhoefer talked about roses he brought to the vigil. “They will wilt, but Charlie’s ideas and the First Amendment have to endure in this country,” he said. “We cannot accept intimidation and political violence in this country. That’s why we’re all here.”

He said he was moved by the many people out in support of those values and thanked the crowd for coming out, both for Mr. Kirk and for supporting free speech.

Chet Greenwood, the former chair of the Orleans County Republican Committee talked about the gathering.

“I have never seen a gathering like this,” he said. “It’s great to see you all coming out. Unfortunately, it’s for the wrong reason, but maybe it turned out to be the best reason. Charlie’s memory is going to live on.”

He said that Turning Point USA received 67,000 requests to open new chapters in the wake of Mr. Kirk’s death. Efforts are being made to establish a local chapter in northern Vermont.

Many people spoke about their faith in God and Mr. Kirk’s life as a Christian. Kristine Poginy read a prayer from the book of Psalms.

Curt Labor, one of the participants of the vigil, spoke of the importance of Mr. Kirk’s faith.

“When he was asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said he wanted to be known for his faith,” Mr. Labor said.

Terry Lucas led the gathering in song as everyone sang the first verse of “God Bless America.” The vigil slowly ended as people headed home or lingered to speak with each other.

Paige Currier and Mateo Grassley, both 21 years old, spoke to how the loss has impacted them. They were amongst several other younger adults present.

“I listened to his podcast every day while I was at work,” Ms. Currier said. She said she couldn’t believe it when she first heard the news of Mr. Kirk’s death. Mr. Grassley said many teenagers he knows have been grieving.

“My sister, she’s fourteen, Charlie would pop up in her TikTok,” he said. “She’s very upset by all of this.”