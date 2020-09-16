Levine:  County COVID cases spike but appear unrelated  

by Joseph Gresser

In the past ten days Orleans County, which heretofore had only 15 reported cases of COVID-19, has seen a spike of seven additional cases, including four cases reported in a single day.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine spoke about the surprising bump at Governor Phil Scott’s press briefing Friday and again on Tuesday.

On Friday, Dr. Levine said the seven cases appeared unrelated, and it does not seem as if the area is experiencing an outbreak. He promised he and his team at the Health Department would investigate further.

