Late night car crash damages garage Published 4 hours ago - Tena Starr - 4h ago Phil Letourneau, who lives on a sharp curve on the Holland Road in Derby Line, woke up about 2 a.m. Friday when he heard an unusual noise. "It sounded like a flat tire running on the rim, but I think it was a piece of guardrail being dragged," he said. He said he looked out the window and saw there was, indeed, a car going up the road with a flat tire. "A few minutes later we saw the blue lights of a Border Patrol car." Then the State Police and an ambulance arrived. One of the troopers put a light on Mr. Letourneau's garage, and "I said, holy Toledo, look at that. She went right over the guardrail into the building." He said the damage to his building is estimated at about $10,000. "I still can't figure out how she got out and left," Mr. Letourneau said. "There was fluid and all kinds of stuff going up the road." State Police said in a press release that they responded to a report of the crash at 2:16 a.m. Trooper Jeff Ferrier said that Christy Carey, 38, of Holland was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He said she didn't get far from the scene before her car stopped working. Photo by Tena Starr