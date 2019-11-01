Lamoille County road closings as of this morning
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️
Multiple Roads in Lamoille County are closed and or have washouts, use caution if you have to travel. Below are some of the roads we know about at this time. If there is water across the road, please turn around and do not attempt to drive thru it.
Morrisville:
Walton Rd
Mud City Loop
Fontaine Hill Rd
Mckee Rd
Stagecoach Rd near Golf Course Rd
Cadys Falls (South of Bridge St, water across the road)
Duhamel Rd
Hyde Park:
Brook Rd
Centerville Rd
Barnes Rd
VT RT 15 @ McMahons water running across the road, down to one lane
Johnson:
RT 15 @ Willow Crossing, water across the road
Stowe:
RT 108 @ Top Notch
Weeks Hill Rd
Moscow Rd
Elmore Mountain Rd
Cemetery Rd
River Rd
Savage Pond @ Edson Hill
Sterling Valley Rd
Eden:
VT RT 100 @ White Rd
Cooper Hill @ Blakeville
Elmore:
VT RT 12 Worcester Woods
Symonds Mill Rd (Washouts)
Cambridge:
VT RT 109 @ Marsh Rd
Wrong way bridge starting to flood
Wolcott:
Elmore Pond Rd @ RT 15 – CLOSED
N Wolcott Rd CLOSED