Lamoille County road closings as of this morning

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️

Multiple Roads in Lamoille County are closed and or have washouts, use caution if you have to travel. Below are some of the roads we know about at this time. If there is water across the road, please turn around and do not attempt to drive thru it.

Morrisville:

Walton Rd

Mud City Loop

Fontaine Hill Rd

Mckee Rd

Stagecoach Rd near Golf Course Rd

Cadys Falls (South of Bridge St, water across the road)

Duhamel Rd

Hyde Park:

Brook Rd

Centerville Rd

Barnes Rd

VT RT 15 @ McMahons water running across the road, down to one lane

Johnson:

RT 15 @ Willow Crossing, water across the road

Stowe:

RT 108 @ Top Notch

Weeks Hill Rd

Moscow Rd

Elmore Mountain Rd

Cemetery Rd

River Rd

Savage Pond @ Edson Hill

Sterling Valley Rd

Eden:

VT RT 100 @ White Rd

Cooper Hill @ Blakeville

Elmore:

VT RT 12 Worcester Woods

Symonds Mill Rd (Washouts)

Cambridge:

VT RT 109 @ Marsh Rd

Wrong way bridge starting to flood

Wolcott:

Elmore Pond Rd @ RT 15 – CLOSED

N Wolcott Rd CLOSED



