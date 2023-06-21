Lakeview seeks options for future

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO — The Orleans Southwest Union Elementary School District (OSUESD) will meet at Lakeview Elementary School here on Thursday, June 22, to decide how to deal with a precipitous drop in enrollment.

One option is off the table. Under the articles of agreement under which the elementary school district was formed, the decision to close a school can only be made by a vote of all district voters.

Calling for such a vote is one of several options under consideration by the OSUESD board. The others involve different class configurations and the staffing requirements for each.

According to a letter sent out by OSUESD Superintendent David Baker dated June 2, Lakeview’s projected enrollment for the coming school year is under 30 students.

