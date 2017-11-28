Lake Region winter concert on December 4

Lake Region Union High School will present its annual winter concert on Monday, December 4, at 7 p.m. at the high school. The concert band, chorus, select chorus, and jazz band will perform a concert of seasonal favorites.

Instrumental highlights include “The Sounds of Christmas Joy,” “Glacier Bay,” Duke Ellington’s “In A Mellow Tone,” “In The Bleak Midwinter,” by Gustav Holst, and “So What” by Miles Davis. Vocal selections include the Hebrew lullaby “Numi, Numi,” “Henry Purcell’s “Sing and Rejoice,” “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole, “Bridge over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel, and “Joyful, Joyful” from Sister Act 2. The concert will conclude with a joint performance of the band and chorus of “A Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas.” The director is Sara Doncaster, and the accompanist is Mark Violette. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Lake Region Music Activities and Scholarship Fund. — from Lake Region Union High School.