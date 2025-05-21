Lake Region students show their musical chops

by Gabrielle Gervais

BARTON — It was a packed house at Barton United Church Sunday evening, where friends, family, and community members alike came together to watch Lake Region Union High School students get in the groove. For the seniors, this performance marks the last of their high school career — a bittersweet milestone that garnered some reminiscing and tearful farewells. Led by Lake Region music director Sara Doncaster, students used their instruments (voices included) to fill the room with a diverse array of melodies, deep-cuts and fan-favorites alike.

While instruments sat in the pews, the select chorus kicked things off a capella. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)