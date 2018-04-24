Lake Region choral groups to perform at Barton church

On Thursday, April 26, at 7 p.m., at the Barton United Church, the Lake Region Union High School choral program will present a concert featuring the chorus, select chorus, and the vocal ensembles “Sweet and Low” and “Out on a Hymn.”

The music director is Sara Doncaster, and the accompanist will be Mark Violette. The repertoire highlights include Mozart’s “Scenda Amor,” “Cantate Domino” by Pitoni, “Spread Joy Over This Land,” by Montpelier based folk singer Patti Casey, “Find the Cost of Freedom,” by Crosby, Stills, and Nash, “The Silver Swan,” by Renaissance composer Orlando Gibbons, “Pure Imagination,” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and much more. Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the music activities fund. — submitted by Sara Doncaster