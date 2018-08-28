Labor Day festivities at Albany Community Trot

The Labor Day celebration will start with the Albany Community Trot at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 3. There will be vendors open for business at 10:30 a.m. If any vendors are interested, please arrive by 10 a.m. and contact Phil at 755-6328 with questions –– set up is free. At 11 a.m. the parade will begin, floats are welcome. The traditional chicken barbecue will begin at noon. Prices for the barbecue are $12 for a full-size meal and $7 for a kid-size meal. The barbecue meal includes chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls, beverages, and dessert. All proceeds from the chicken barbecue benefit the Albany Fire Department and the Albany Community School. From noon until 2 p.m. there will be live music from Beg, Steal or Borrow. Then at 2 p.m. there will be a horseshoe tournament. Other activities include the library book sale, the historical society will be open, and lots of free activities for the kids including face painting, bobbing for apples, a coin search and a fishing/duck game. If there are any questions please contact Jeanne at (802) 755-6748 or 673-8610. –– submitted by Donald Peters Sr.