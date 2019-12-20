Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm is now accepting donations

Looks like a could be cover for the album that includes Dolly Parton’s country hit song, Coat of many Colors. But this is a typical view from the roadside at Safe Haven Farm in Holland, VT.

These horses have been cared for out of the pockets of local’s Tara Girard and Kristen Watson. Most are rescue horses and help in Kingdom Therapeutics’s program to help those with disabilities through therapeutic horse-related sessions.

Mrs. Girad and Mrs.Watson offer summer camps for kids, and riding lessons for all! But that is not enough to offset the cost of keeping these magnificent animals.

If any of you own or have owned horses, you realize the expense of feeding, vet & farrier visits; cost to shelter and even insure!

Please consider a tax-free donation this season to Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm by using the form below.

