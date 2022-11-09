Kingdom Kind awarded “Triple Crown”

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — It’s been a long time coming, but the owners of Kingdom Kind have finally reached the goal they set when they began their agricultural endeavors. The purveyors of hemp products recently began offering cannabis to the public after receiving their license for recreational sales earlier this month. It’s a bit of a victory, and one that comes with even more work to be done, but that isn’t anything that Cam and Karen Devereux can’t handle. Together they run a storefront and farm in Barton, Kingdom Kind and Vermont Kind, respectively. It’s all part of their mission to grow and sell the best cannabis they can, emblematic of the quality products the Northeast Kingdom is known for.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)