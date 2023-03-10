Kingdom Blades stung by Woodstock Wasps in Division 2 finals

Kingdom Blades forward Gabi Young, an eighth-grader from the Riverside School in Lyndonville, slips a shot under the stick of a Woodstock Wasp defender Thursday. Young’s goal, scored in the second period, was the only one scored by the blended team in the Division 2 hockey championship game played at the Gutterson Field House on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington.

Woodstock senior Isabel Konijneberg scored a hat trick, and Gacelyn Laperle contributed another goal. At the horn the score stood at 1-4 and the Wasps retained the title they won last year.

Lake Region Union High School’s Taylor Blais stopped most of the fusillade sent her way by the Wasps, but some of their 21 shots on goal found their way home. The Blades are made up of women from North Country Union High School, Lake Region Union High School, Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Blue Mountain Academy, and the Riverside School. Photo by Joseph Gresser