Jones Memorial to host storyteller Jim Barton

The Spark! Connecting Community grant from the Vermont Community Foundation was awarded to the Jones Memorial Library in Orleans for the summer reading program.

The Listen, Read, Share! story hour with Jim Barton will be held on Mondays, July 2, July 16, July 30, and August 13 at the Jones Memorial Library at 1 Water Street in Orleans.

Times are 12:30-1:30 p.m. for second-and-third-graders, and 2-3 p.m. for fourth-and fifth-graders. –– from Jones Memorial Library.