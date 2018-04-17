Jones library to host short films of B. Stephen Stockwell

On Saturday, April 21, at 7 p.m., the Jones Memorial Library in Orleans, will host an evening of short films by award winning Northeast Kingdom filmmaker B. Stephen Stockwell, also know as artist and raconteur Bradleigh S. Stockwell. Called, “Filmed On Location in Vermont,” the evening will feature Mr. Stockwell speaking candidly on the the art and commerce of filmmaking.

Mr. Stockwell is a much beloved area resident, and his films are uniquely Vermont-centric; all filmed on location in Newport, his most recent hometown, on magnificent Lake Memphremagog. Committed to being a resource for other filmmakers, he will address all aspects of filmmaking from inspiration, to scoring (he favors Mahler), to cost of equipment. He will specifically address how filmmakers do not need to invest a fortune to make a great film. This is a free, family-friendly, event. — from the Jones Memorial Library.