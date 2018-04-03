Johnson State College Chamber Singers to perform in Island Pond

With voices like stars on a clear summer evening, like bells across a mountain valley, like thunder over the lake, the Johnson State College Chamber Singers provide a memorable evening for young and old alike. On Tuesday, April 10, they will present a free concert at Green Mountain Bible Church in Island Pond.

The Johnson State College Chamber Singers have been established as the auditioned touring ensemble of the college. The 17 members represent a wide variety of majors within and outside of the performing arts department. All singers are also involved in the Johnson State Chorale. Past tours have taken the chamber singers to Boston, Montreal, Providence, and Newport, Rhode Island, as well as New York City. Their repertoire includes art music from the fifteenth century, contemporary compositions, and folk music from diverse cultures with a primary focus on the works of Scandinavian and Baltic composers. Along with members of the chorale, the chamber singers have presented tours through Spain, Germany, and Austria and this July will tour to Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and lasts about an hour. All are invited and there is no charge, though the group will gratefully accept donations to support their upcoming international tour. Green Mountain Bible Church is located on Route 105, approximately one mile west of the village of Island Pond. For additional information call 723-6143. — submitted by Neal Perry.