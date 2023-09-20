Job training, housing partnership

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — A new partnership has formed to bring experiential learning opportunities and more housing to downtown Newport, beginning with the farmhouse at the corner of East Main Street and Union Street.

Through a new revolving loan fund created by the Legislature, the North Country Career Center (NCCC) and Newport City Downtown Development (NCDD) are giving students in the construction trades the chance to work on completely renovating the house, which has been vacant for several years.

Representative Mike Marcotte of Coventry, who represents the Orleans-Lamoille District, along with Rick Ufford-Chase, director of Newport City Downtown Development, and Gwen Bailey-Rowe, director of North Country Career Center, met with the Chronicle on-site while students were in the process of setting up scaffolding to begin replacing the roof….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)