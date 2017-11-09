Jeudevine Library will host Holocaust memorial speakers

Speakers from the Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) will discuss the importance of history in promoting tolerance, respect, and understanding with a program at the Jeudevine Library on Tuesday, November 14, at 7 p.m.

VTHM’s moving exhibit: “From Generation to Generation …We Are Here! Honoring lives lost and stories of survival,” was introduced in Stowe earlier this year. The exhibit, which included historical photos and stories, touched several hundred Vermonters statewide including students, religious leaders, and visitors of all faiths and backgrounds. VTHM is now in the process of fund-raising to create a new, more permanent, mobile exhibit to showcase Vermonters’ family Holocaust histories in order to promote respect, compassion, and understanding.

Jeudevine Library is proud to be carrying forward the important lessons learned from the Holocaust. Knowledge is the most powerful tool in the fight against ignorance, intolerance, and fear. By sharing stories of survival, and teaching their invaluable lessons learned, the Vermont Holocaust Memorial envisions a time when prejudice, bigotry, and hate are replaced by respect for all.

Additional information can be found on the Vermont Holocaust Memorial website: www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org. There will be refreshments and informal discussion after the presentation. For more information, call 472-5948. — from Jeudevine Library.