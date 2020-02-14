Jennifer Dwyer Sentenced To 51 Months For Embezzling Over $2 Million

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Jennifer Dwyer, 49, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was sentenced today in federal court on one count of wire fraud arising out of the embezzlement of approximately $2.2 million over a ten-year period from her Lyndonville employer, Northeast Agricultural Sales, Inc. (“NEAG”). U.S. District Judge

Christina Reiss sentenced Dwyer to 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Reiss also ordered that Dwyer pay restitution in the amount of $2,221,079.47.

According to court records, NEAG is a family-owned and operated business established in 1987 with locations in Lyndonville, Vermont and Detroit, Maine. Dwyer was hired at NEAG in 1998, eventually serving as NEAG’s bookkeeper for more than ten years. As bookkeeper, her responsibilities included customer billing, handling company accounts, and managing NEAG’s payroll system. Between 2007 and 2017, Dwyer embezzled approximately $2,221,079.47 from NEAG through unauthorized electronic transfers of funds from NEAG’s payroll account to her personal checking account. Dwyer used the misappropriated funds on on-line gambling and to

pay personal debts and expenses.

As part of her plea agreement with the government, Dwyer agreed to apply several assets (or her share of those assets) toward restitution. These assets included a 2013 Cedarcreek Silverback Camper, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2003 Chevrolet Commercial Silverado, and a 2013 Yanmar tractor. The government also forfeited a 2015 GMC Sierra truck. Under Dwyer’s agreement with the government, she further paid the value of her interest in her St. Johnsbury residence—$57,387.75—toward restitution. Dwyer also voluntarily turned over the proceeds of the sale of a Sea Doo watercraft. In total, these assets resulted in $84,621.70 for victim restitution. Before she reports to the Bureau of Prisons on March 24, 2020, Dwyer is expected to

pay an additional several thousand dollars towards restitution derived from the liquidation of a life insurance policy and investment account.