Jed’s to host annual sugar-on-snow party in Derby

Jed’s Maple Products of Derby will host its nineteenth annual sugar-on-snow party and maple open house on the weekend of March 24 and 25. The event will be held in conjunction with the Vermont statewide Maple Open House. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The event is a wonderful way to celebrate spring and Vermont’s first crop of the year.

The fun, free family event includes sugar-on-snow, wood-fired maple pizza, maple specialty food sampling, tours of the eco-friendly sugarhouse, and the maple museum. There will also be story time with Sugarmaker Steve, and lots of other activities.

Owned by Steve and Amy Wheeler, Jed’s Maple Products is a certified organic sugarmaker. They use high-pressure steam in their evaporator rather than wood or oil. The maple museum is housed in the sugarhouse that Mr. Wheeler grew up sugaring in and allows visitors to take a step back in time to explore the local area’s maple history.

Jed’s Maple is also a proud participant in Audubon’s Bird Friendly Maple Program. They will be sharing information throughout the weekend about how they help the migratory songbirds that nest in their woods during the spring and summer months. “Auddie,” the Jed’s maple bird ambassador, will be making appearances both days.

Jed’s Maple Products is located at 259 Derby Pond Road in Derby. For more information about the sugar-on-snow party and Maple Open House, please call 766-2700, or visit their website, www.jedsmaple.com. — from Jed’s Maple Products.