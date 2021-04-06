Jay man struck and killed by vehicle

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 91 southbound in the town of Hartland at about 5:50 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.

Investigators determined that a tractor trailer driven by Gary Starr, 66, of Jay was southbound on the interstate when it became disabled, and Starr pulled over into the breakdown lane. He had activated his four-way flashers and set up several traffic triangles behind his vehicle. For unknown reasons, Starr was walking in the southbound travel lane of I-91 when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Tristan Blanchard, 35, of North Springfield came around a bend in the highway and struck Starr. Blanchard reported that he attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. Starr was driving for Couture Trucking Inc. of Troy, Vermont.

I-91 southbound was closed for more than five hours while emergency crews and police responded to and investigated the crash. The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program were on scene, along with the Hartford and Hartland fire departments and Hartford EMS.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, but at this time no charges are expected. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call Trooper Michael Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.