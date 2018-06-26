Jay Focus Group donates edible perennials to the Jay-Westfield School

The kindergarten and first- and second-grade classes, as well as teacher Lara Belisle and Principal Jane Halbeisen, are grateful to the Jay Focus Group for its donation of edible perennials to the Jay-Westfield School and its continued dedication to the school. The class enjoyed planting six mature blueberry bushes and plans on adding some asparagus in the fall. The Jay-Westfield community will enjoy this homegrown food for many years to come. Photo courtesy of Jay-Westfield School