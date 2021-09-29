Island Pond meeting seeks solutions to climate change

by Sylvia C. Dodge

ISLAND POND — Approximately 30 members of the public provided input for Vermont’s Climate Action Plan at a meeting held September 23 at the Lakeside Park Pavilion in Island Pond. The participants represented a broad spectrum of Vermonters, all with strong ideas about climate change and about the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent under 2005 levels by 2025.

Two members of the Vermont House of Representatives attended the meeting, Paul Lefebvre, an Independent from Newark, and Martha Feltus, a Republican from Lyndon. In some respects, their position was counterpointed by that of a group of meteorology students from Northern Vermont University (NVU): Lyndon.

There were activists for energy efficiency and Lake Memphremagog water quality on hand — and an opponent of a proposed, but since canceled, wind-power installation in Newark was also present.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)