Island Pond Labor Day weekend activities

The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce has a full schedule of Labor Day weekend activities to close out summer and launch into the colorful fall foliage season. The weekend will kick off with Friday Night Live featuring regional favorite Mindtrap, at 6 p.m. The crowd will be large and rockin’, so be sure to get there early.

Saturday morning will start with Market Day in Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features a combination farmers’ market, craft show, and flea market all rolled into one. Spaces are still available for $10 each, please call Mike at (802) 723-0470 to reserve. The Cars of Yesteryear Car Club will be hosting a car show at the American Legion Brighton Post from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The American Legion will be grilling up lunch.

The final concert of the Friday Night Live concert series for 2018 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Lakeside Park, featuring the Michael Hahn Band. The chamber wishes to thank all its sponsors that made its tenth season such a success.

Start Sunday morning off with a run, bike, or walk around beautiful Island Pond Lake as part of the annual Pond-a-Thon Fun Run. This year’s race has a rock ’n’ roll theme, and its organizer, Brighton Recreation, says to come dressed to rock out along the course. The race starts at the Brighton Town Beach. Raized on Radio will be performing to get everyone into the rock ’n’ roll mood.

The VFW is cooking up a breakfast sure to hit the spot from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. Breakfast will include pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee, and tea for only an $8 donation. Children under five years of age are free.

At noon, after the Pond-a-Thon, the Island Pond Canoe Race hosted by Greg Miller and the Essex House and Tavern will launch from the town beach. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

The final co-ed Human Foosball tournament of the year will wind up the weekend activities starting at 1 p.m. at the Town Beach. There is a $30 entry fee for each team of six. Each team must have at least two female members. Cash prizes will be awarded.

For additional information regarding any of these events, please visit www.VisitIslandPond.com. –– from the Island Pond Chamber of Commerce.