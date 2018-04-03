Island Pond hosts “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend”

The Island Pond Renewal Committee has organized a “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend.”

The weekend full of events will take place in downtown Island Pond from April 27 to 29. Events include a dinner tour, spa services, paint- ’n’-sips, and a wine tasting. The Vermont Comedy Divas will headline the Friday night entertainment while the Men in Motion male revue will be the highlight of Saturday evening.

When the renewal committee looked at the town events calendar it discovered a big gap between the busy winter snowmobile season and the beginning of the popular summer events like Friday Night Live. Out of this discussion the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend! was born.

The committee has joined with all the downtown businesses like the Essex House, K.T. Ray’s, and Hobo’s Café.

Headlining Friday night’s entertainment will be the Vermont Comedy Divas anchored by founder Josie Leavitt, winner of the Seven Daysies award for best comic in Vermont three times. The only all-female, touring stand-up comedy troupe in the United States will appear at the American Legion, Brighton Post #80 stage. Friday night will end with karaoke at the Essex House featuring town favorite, the JCH Duo.

Saturday starts off with a beginner tai chi class hosted by Doug Niles, Brighton recreation director, followed by an invigorating dance workout instructed by Abby Cheney.

The pampering starts at the Lakefront Inn and Motel with a chair massage by one of four licensed providers. Learn about new techniques and products with a Fresh Faces class by Mary Kay consultant Miranda Currier. Participants can try out a set of Color Street nails as part of their manicure provided by Bobbi-Jo Letourneau. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. enjoy a tarot reading with Bryant Wheeler-Bowen. A light, elegant snack will be provided by Jesse’s Little Kitchen.

The Hearth and Home Country Store will host a wine tasting with six specially selected varieties. Two paint-’n’-sip classes will be held during the afternoon, one on canvas and one using barn board. Local restaurants will offer themed entrées to set the mood for the evening’s entertainment.

Saturday night will be headlined by New England’s top male revue show, Men In Motion. Each of their shows are expertly designed, choreographed, and created events with one goal in mind — pleasuring women with the perfect girls’ night out. Men in Motion shows are not the type of shows to just sit and watch – each performance is a fully interactive experience. The men dance on tabletops, make their way through the crowd, and even select a few lucky ladies to join in the fun on stage. Jesse’s Little Kitchen will be open late after the show to accommodate late night hunger and the Essex House will host an after-the-show gathering for those who aren’t ready to call it a night.

Sunday will start with a champagne brunch at K.T. Ray’s on the Pond followed by retail therapy sessions at Simon the Tanner and The Hearth and Home Country Store. The weekend winds up with farewell luncheon specials at all the town restaurants.

Tickets may be purchased at tickets.visitislandpond.com, or in person at The Hearth and Home Country Store in Island Pond. — from the Island Pond Renewal Committee.