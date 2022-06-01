Irasburg doctor brings supplies to Ukraine

by Leanne Harple

As the war in Ukraine rages on, a woman from Irasburg recently headed into the fray, with a small team of colleagues and more than 1,000 pounds of medicine and emergency medical supplies. Earlier this spring, the Chronicle reported on the work of Dr. Theresa Cianciolo, who at the time was in Mexico helping to organize a border crossing into the United States for an expected incoming wave of Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum.

She had already started to collect donations of medical supplies for her upcoming trip, and in mid-May, she again spoke with the Chronicle to report the beginnings of what she anticipated would be a successful 10-day mission for her Christian nonprofit, Agape Ministries.

