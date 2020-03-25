Irasburg asphalt plant appeals permit decision

by Joseph Gresser

IRASBURG — Jeff Hutchins, the owner of J. Hutchins, Inc., is pursuing twin tracks to get approval for a new asphalt plant he has already installed at his sand and gravel pit off Route 58 here. He has applied for an amended Act 250 permit while, at the same time, asking the state’s Environmental Court to rule that he doesn’t need the permit to go ahead.

Residents of Irasburg, at least those anywhere near the village, can hardly miss the twin towers of the new asphalt plant Mr. Hutchins put in over the winter. It replaces a “portable” asphalt plant that provoked ire from owners of neighboring homes and parents of students at the Irasburg Village School, about a quarter of a mile away.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)